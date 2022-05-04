Mother’s Day 2022: Date, History and Significance of the special day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, every year. It is a celebration of the relentless love, sacrifice and cares that a mother has towards her child. This year the special day for moms will be celebrated on May 8. A mother plays many different roles for a child and so a quote by American author Mitch Albom perfectly sums up the epitome of care and love that mothers are. "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth".

From being a parent to a sibling and best friend, a mother dons many hats but never complains. With her treasured knowledge, you can face any tough time and come out stronger. She protects you, loves you, pampers you and makes you a competent human being. Can you even imagine a life without her? It seems impossible. Thus, Mother’s day is celebrated to thank moms for all the sacrifices that they have done, each and every day and throughout their life.

When is Mother's Day?

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother's Day every year in India. This year it will be celebrated on May 8.

Mother’s Day 2022: History and Significance

The day was first celebrated in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. She also started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States, in the year 1905, when her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis had passed away. While her request to make the day a holiday was denied initially, by 1911, the US states started observing a holiday to show their gratitude to their mothers.

Anna Jarvis has been quoted saying that in 1876 she heard her mother recite the following prayer after teaching a Sunday School lesson: "I hope and pray that someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother's day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life."

In order to honour mothers, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday in 1941.