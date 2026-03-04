Advertisement
Market Opening Bell: Sensex tanks 1,700 points, Nifty below 24,400 as oil surges amid US-Iran war

Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,211 stocks declining against 261 stocks advancing on the NSE. 77 stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, tanked on Tuesday, March 4, 2026, amid weak global cues on escalating US-Iran tensions and a surge in oil prices. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 1,710.03 points to start the session at 78,528.82, the Nifty shed 476.9 points to open at 24,388.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,238.85 and the Nifty 50 at 24,865.70. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index dropped 283.39 points, or 1.72 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 127.53 points or 1.68 per cent, to trade at 7,458.12. 

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 2,211 stocks declining against 261 stocks advancing on the NSE. 77 stocks remained unchanged. 

 

