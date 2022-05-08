Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT/KATRINAKAIF/KAREENAKAPOO Happy Mother's Day: Wishes pour in from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif & other Bollywood celebs

Mother's Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world. People all over the world will be celebrating the occasion of Mother's Day on May 8 ie Sunday. Various occasions are organized and shopping offers are provided on this day. Many even take their moms out for a change while others try to make their day special by not letting them do the household chores. Apart from this, social media gets filled with adorable wishes and posts from not just commoners but even celebs. In order to celebrate the spirit of motherhood, Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, and others took to social media and shared lovable posts.

Have a look at the same here:

Kajal Aggarwal, who was recently blessed with a baby boy shared a beautiful poem on the occasion of Mother's Day. Alongside in the caption she wrote, "A poem for my mum with all the things I’ve wanted to say since I became a mother I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil. I do want to acknowledge and pay respect to the fact that not everyone may share this kind of relationship with their mum, or have their mother around to be able to speak to. I understand if some may need to skip this post for now. Very grateful to have the privilege to share these thoughts with my mommy this Mother’s Day."

also read: Happy Mother's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

She even posted a picture of herself with her baby boy and wrote a long note reading, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it’s such a scary thing, but more than that, it’s beautiful.

And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don’t you ever forget that."

Taking to the photo-sharing application on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo shared a cute picture of herself with her sons Taimur and Jeh. Alongside, she wrote, "The length and breadth of my life Happy Mother’s Day.."

Mahesh Babu posted pictures of not just his mother but even his kids with Namrata Shirodhkar and wrote, "To my Amma To the mother of my lifelines

And to all the mothers in the world...A very happy Mother's Day! Your love is irreplaceable.. Respect always!"

Alia Bhatt posted a picture with her two mothers and captioned, "My beautiful beautiful mothers Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!"

Katrina Kaif also posted pictures with not just her mother but even her mother-in-law. She wrote, "Mother’s Day."

Vicky Kaushal even did the same and wrote, "माँवां ठंडियाँ छाँवां. #HappyMothersDay" alongside.

Gauri Khan was missing all the drama as she shared pictures with he mother and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day ..missing all the drama around the household chores."

Rubina Dilaik's reel was captioned, "Tu kitni achi hai, tu kitni bholi hai… Pyaari pyaari hai, oh Maaaaaaa…. #happymothersday."

Shilpa Shetty shared the video with her babies and wrote, "Happy Babies Happy Mommy I celebrate being a Mother every Day An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible."

Neetu Kapoor shared a video depicting the love of mothers and captioned, " This is love #happymothersday."

Mira Kapoor wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to our eternal sunshine! You brighten up every day, every room you enter, every person you meet!

I love you Mumma! Wish I could be like you."

Farhan Akhtar while sharing a photo with his mother wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day."

Sonu Sood shared throwback pictures and wrote, "Maa Everyone said today is MOTHERS DAY. I celebrate you everyday maa Wish you were around..world would have been something different. Stay happy where ever you are maa till I see u again."

Mouni Roy shared pictures with not just her mother but even MIL and wrote, "Happy mamas day to my mamas and all the maa s in the world #ILOVEYOU."

Divyanka Tripathi posted pictures with her mother and wrote, "Mummy, you are a paradox of a character sketch written for an average mother. You are possibly the strongest woman I've seen- mentally and physically, you have broken barriers, evolved yourself to better us, learnt new things with age no bar. You are simply unstoppable Mommy. You inspire us now and forever! Happy Mother’s Day!"

Karan Johar is indeed blessed with the best. Sharing the glimpses, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all….. #blessedwiththebest"

Sanjay Dutt remembered Nargis on Mother's Day and wrote, "Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother #HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there."