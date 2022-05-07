Happy Mother's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2022

Happy Mother's Day 2022: It's that time of the year when you celebrate the reason for your existence, mothers. In most countries, Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, while some celebrate the occasion on different dates according to their beliefs. This year we will celebrate it on May 08. Indeed, it is true that one day is not enough to honour mothers but this day is just a reminder and a way to make them feel special and shower them with affection and love.

There's no denying the fact that no matter how much we try but we would never be capable enough to express our gratefulness for their unconditional love. From being the first critic to our best friend, mothers play innumerable roles without any complaints. There's truly no one like them and therefore you should try your best to make this day extremely special for your mother. In case, you are struggling to find that sweet message, a quirky post, or a perfect quote to send to your mother, we have got you all covered. Do not forget to call her and drop a heartfelt message expressing your gratitude and love.

Here are Mothers Day wishes, quotes, greetings and messages which you can send to your mother:

Happy Mother's Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I feel so blessed to have you as my Mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me. I love you!

I wanted to get you something special this Mother’s Day, so I decided to give you some peace and quiet.

Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal. for putting up with me all these years.

Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!

To the best Mom in the world, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being my everything: my cook, counselor, driver, and cheerleader.

I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." -Cardinal Meymillod

"Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all." -Oliver Wendell Holmes

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." -George Eliot

Happy Mother's Day 2022: HD Images and Wallpaper

