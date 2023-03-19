Malaika Arora breaks silence on marriage plans, refers to her romance being in ‘pre-honeymoon phase’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora breaks silence on marriage plans

Malaika Arora is one of the most prominent faces in showbiz. The actress and model often makes waves owing to her personal and professional lives. She often hits the news, whether it be for her infamous divorce from Arbaaz Khan or for finding love again in Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun are one of the most sizzling pairs of B-town, and they never fail to paint the town red. While fans are waiting for the pair to take their relationship a step ahead, they have been mum about it. Recently, the actress-model opened up about her marriage plans.

Speaking to India Today, the actress shared that right now they are just enjoying their love life and they will take the plunge when they feel right. "Why is the marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it and we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase."

The actress was further questioned about how she handles comments regarding her dating a young man. Malaika responded, "I think it's amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. To find love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn't have an age."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika made her much-awaited digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar show Moving In With Malaika. The show premiered on December 5, 2022, and it showed different aspects of her life.

