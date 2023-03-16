OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 17): Kuttey, Black Adam, The Whale & others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 17)

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 17): It's the middle of March and the dose of entertainment is not over yet. The theatres will be flooded by fans going to watch Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway or Kapil Sharma's Zwigato but the OTT platforms have all the more to offer this weekend for those who do not want to go to the cinema halls. From Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey, and Dhanush's Vaathi, to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam; check out what is releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others.

Kuttey

Kuttey features Shardul Bhardwaj, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The story revolves around three gangs who cross each other's paths on a rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. What follows is bullets, blood and betrayal.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 16, 2022

Directed by: Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Language: Hindi

SIR/Vaathi

Vaathi tells the story of a government junior Maths lecturer who goes all the way to educate the underprivileged students of a village against the corporate exploitation. A chairman of a private educational institution announces the adoption of several government colleges to provide better education to students in rural areas and Dhanush is one of the lecturers who is sent as a faculty. He falls in love with a teacher played by Samyuktha who believes that they will do some good for the college. However, Dhanush starts fighting against the education mafia, when he realizes the real intention of sending them to rural areas.

It also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadi, Sha Ra, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi, and Praveena as supporting actors.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – March 17, 2022

Directed by: Venky Atluri

Language: Telugu, Tamil

Black Adam

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is part of the DC Extended Universe. It also features Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn in pivotal roles. It is the first-ever film to explore the story of Black Adam, based on the character from DC Comics. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – March 15, 2022

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Language: English

The Whale

The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher Charlie (Fraser) living with severe obesity who tries to connect with her estranged daughter for one last chance at redemption. It’s based on a famous play by Samuel D hunter and also stars Hong Chau and Sadie Sink. For the film, Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor award at Oscars 2023. It was his comeback role.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date – March 16, 2022

Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

Language: English

Rocket Boys S2

After the success of Rocket Boys in 2022, the second season of the web series is here. According to the official synopsis, amidst global conflict and enemies charging our borders, India becoming a nuclear nation was the only deterrent to imminent threats of war. Through the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), the first installment of “Rocket Boys” mapped the scientists efforts in nuclear science and space programme while also showcasing an India on the cusp of freedom in 1940s to a newly independent country trying to find its feet on the world stage.

The series also stars Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das, Saba Azad, and Charu Shankar.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date – March 16, 2022

Directed by: Abhay Pannu

Language: Hindi

Suspicious Partner

A popular KDrama, ‘Suspicious Partner’, revolves around a prosecutor, Noh Ji-Wook, and a trainee lawyer, Eun Bong-hee. The two cross paths when Bong-hee was mistakenly accused of a crime she didn't commit. Despite the initial misunderstandings, the two develop a close bond as they work together to solve a murder case. However, their pasts and the mysterious case threaten to tear them apart. As they unravel the mysteries surrounding the case, they find themselves caught in a web of lies and deceit that endangers their lives. But to smoothly navigate the complex legal system, the two must confront their inner demons and learn to trust each other.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – March 15, 2022

Directed by: Park Sun-ho

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam

Black Mafia Family Season 2

The love for true crime documentaries may be a big thing and that’s exactly what you need to fulfil! Watch this tale of two brothers from Detroit return with a big dose of drama, mystery and ofcourse crime! Featuring lead cast like Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory and Da’Vinchi, the show dramatises the inspiring true story of two brothers who gave birth to Black Mafia Family.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – March 17, 2022

Directed by: Randy Huggins

Language: English

Movies Releasing in Theatres:

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (Hindi film) – March 17

Zwigato (Hindi film) – March 17

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi (Telugu film) – March 17

Kabzaa (Kannada film – Other languages dub) – March 17

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (English film – Other languages dub) – March 17

