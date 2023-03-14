Lock Upp 2 Contestants List Tentative: Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundrra turn jailers; who is likely to participate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lock Upp 2 Tentative Contestants List

Lock Upp 2 Contestants List Tentative: Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp 1 was released on Alt Balaji last year and became quite popular. The reality show which was loosely based on the Bigg Boss format ended with comedian Munawar Faruqui being declared the winner. Now, the OTT show is all set to come back this year. Names of many TV and Bollywood celebrities are coming forward who are likely to participate in the show. While no official confirmation has been made, it is rumored that a few ex-Bigg Boss contestants are in the talks to enter as contestants. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra will be coming back as the jailer along with TV actress Rubina Dilaik while Kangana Ranaut will again take the seat of the host for Lock Upp 2.

Here's is the tentative list of contestants of Lock Upp 2 with their photos-

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and Asim Riaz's older brother Umar Riaz is a doctor by profession. He won many hearts in the reality show with his humility and loyal friendship with Karan Kundrra.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal is already a winner of the reality show Ace Of Space which was similar to Bigg Boss. She was recently in the limelight for her ugly break-up with Varun Sood and engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar.

Priyank Sharma

It would be interesting to see Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal together in Lock Upp 2. The duo has had an ugly history of breaking up soon after their appearance in Splitsvilla. Priyanka was also seen in Bigg Boss 11.

Soundarya Sharma

While Soundarya Sharma has been seen in many movies and web shows, she rose to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

Emiway Bantai

Emiway Bantai is a popular singer and rapper, best known for his song 'Asli hip hop'. He comes from an orthodox Muslim family and has had to go through a lot of hardships to gain success in the industry.

Archana Gautam

Soundarya Sharma's best friend in the Bigg Boss 16 house- Archana Gautam is also rumoured to be entering Lock Upp 2.

Pratik Sehajpal

After doing reality shows like Ace Of Space and Love School, Pratik Sehajpal was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. He is now in talks for participating in Lock Upp 2.

Other than these, names like Urfi Javed and Rohman Shawl also surfaced as likely contestants in Lock Upp 2. However, both the celebrities revealed that they were offered but they rejected the show.

