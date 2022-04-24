Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli to discuss upcoming project's script in Dubai? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu was spotted at Hyderabad airport on Sunday morning, on his way to Dubai. With only a few weeks left for the release of his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' Mahesh's Dubai trip has raised many questions. According to reports, director SS Rajamouli will be joining Mahesh Babu at the aforementioned destination. Perhaps Mahesh and Rajamouli are collaborating in Dubai for the narration of their next massive and heavy-budget project, which will probably go on the floors next year.

Meanwhile, the duo is said to be actively participating in brainstorming sessions, as RRR director previously stated that they haven't zeroed in on a subject from a couple of interesting stories he has for Mahesh. Mahesh Babu to enter Bollywood? Actor REVEALS he is 'committed to doing films in...'

Recently, Mahesh Babu added that he is committed to doing films in Telugu and his upcoming film with Rajamouli will be his first pan-India release. Expressing his excitement over the same, the actor said "I'm very excited about Rajamouli garu's project." While the other details are not mentioned, the movie which will have K.L. Narayana as producer will be launched in the coming months.

On the other hand, Mahesh's fans are perplexed by his unannounced trip to Dubai, where he is supposed to be taking part in dubbing sessions and promotional events for his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' which is scheduled for its release on May 12. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is billed to be a commercial drama. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, it is one of the most-awaited movies in Telugu. ALSO READ: Speechless! Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share daughter Sitara’s Kuchipudi dance video

Its title track is out. Sung by Harika Narayan and penned by Anantha Sriram, the song is a foot-tapping number, which is composed by Thaman S. This is the third song from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's' album. Earlier, “Kalaavathi” and “Penny” were released.

(With IANS Inputs)