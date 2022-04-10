Speechless! Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar share daughter Sitara’s Kuchipudi dance video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who wished his fans and followers on Rama Navami, shared an adorable video of his daughter dancing to a Rama Kirtana. Sitara Ghattamaneni left everyone impressed when she made her first on-screen debut with Sarkaru Vaari Paata's 'Penny' song. Now, the little one has again made her parents proud as she performed her first Kuchipudi dance recital on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Sitara performed to a Shloka that explains the greatness of Lord Rama, leaving her parents and us speechless.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar, could not resist sharing the video. Taking to his social media, the actor dropped the adorable clip and wrote, "Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital... Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama!"

"In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! Immense respect and love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni. Thank you @arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu for being her teachers of this beautiful dance form," he added. Mahesh also wished his fans on Rama Navami. "May your day be as bright and filled with love and light," he wished. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu to enter Bollywood? Actor REVEALS he is 'committed to doing films in...'

Namrata also shared the video. She wrote "Speechless, teary-eyed, proud, happy… so many emotions run through me as I see this recital!! A proud mother I am!" She thanked Sitara’s teachers and added, "Sitara is evolving into a beautiful little woman because of your hard work, continuous support and love. I will always remain ever so grateful to you both. What a beautiful way to start this auspicious day! Wishing you all a very happy Sri Ram Navami."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is billed to be a commercial drama. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, it is one of the most-awaited movies in Telugu.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to release on May 12th, 2022.