Mahesh Babu to enter Bollywood? Actor REVEALS he is 'committed to doing films in...'

Many South stars are making their Bollywood debut by signing several Hindi films but Mahesh Babu seems to have a different approach. One of the most popular and talented actors in Tollywood, he will soon be seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' On Thursday(April 7), Mahesh Babu attended a public event in Hyderabad, where he was quizzed about his Bollywood entry. Giving a savage reply, the actor expressed that he has no intention to do a Hindi movie, at least in the near future.

He said, "I don't need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it'll get seen all over the world - that's what's happening right now. You would want to be in a position where you do only Telugu films. Telugu movies are being watched by people across the country, there is no need that I act in Hindi movies in specific." Adding that he is committed to doing films in Telugu and his upcoming film with RR director SS Rajamouli will be his first pan-India release. ALSO READ: RRR: Mahesh Babu showers praises on Ram Charan-Jr NTR; awestruck by their 'Naatu Naatu' song

When asked about the project, the actor said, "I'm very excited about Rajamouli garu's project." Take a look

For the unversed, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who enthralled the Telugu TV audience with his perky hosting on 'Unstoppable: With NBK', is rumoured to be a part of Rajamouli's upcoming big-ticket project, which will feature Mahesh Babu as the main lead. While the other details are not mentioned, the movie which will have K.L. Narayana as producer will be launched in the coming months. Mahesh Babu-Nandamuri Balakrishna teaming up for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film?

Meanwhile, directed by Parasuram Petla, Mahesh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is billed to be a commercial drama. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, it is one of the most-awaited movies in Telugu. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is slated for a summer release on May 12th, 2022.