Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar shower birthday love on son Gautam Ghattamaneni

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar's little boy Gautam Ghattamaneni has turned a year wiser today. On the celebratory occasion, the proud parents took to their social media and penned the sweetest note wishing Gautam. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor posted a picture of his son and shared that he cannot wait to see his little champ grow into his better self.

Mahesh Babu's Post

Wishing Gautam, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember.. I'm always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine"

Namrata Shirodkar's Post

With much love, former actress Namrata Shirodkar penned, "To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges...just do your best!! Life isn't just about waiting for the storm to pass, it's all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day.. Live, laugh, love.. chase your dreams.. remember to be awesome.. I'm always with you Happy birthday my Jibil Love you more than you know"

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni too shared a special post for her 'wonderful brother.' She posted a collage of the brother-sister duo's priceless moments and wrote, "A special wish... for the wonderful brother you are...And for everything you do... Today was made to celebrate you. Happy birthday, Annaya. Hope you make the most of today. Lots of love and hugs."

For the unversed, Namrata met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit Vamsi. The two spent some quality time on the sets of the film and by the end of the shooting, it is said that they had begun dating each other. After being in a relationship for four years, the couple tied the knot on February 10, 2005 and welcomed their firstborn, Gautam, in 2006 and daughter Sitara, who was born in 2012.

