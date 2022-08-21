Mahesh Babu raises the temperature as he poses shirtless in pool. Photo courtesy Namrata Shirodkar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATA SHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest shirtless photos flaunting his chiselled body will make you drool over him. In the photos, shared by his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, it looks like Mahesh Babu is coming straight from a calendar shoot. Well, Mahesh and Namrata need no occasion to shower each other with love and affection. And again, the couple is back with glimpses of their perfect Saturday.

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Post

In the photo, or as Gen Z says - a 'thirst-trap photo', the actor is seen flaunting his fit and chiselled body as he enjoys a good swimming session at his private pool in his house. Namrata shared two photos on Instagram and wrote, "Some Saturday mornings are like these...." followed by the hashtag #toocoolforthepool. He has set social media on fire, and we don't complain!

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar recently returned from a month-long vacation. They were in the US and Europe with their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh Babu's 47th birthday

Recently on the occasion of Mahesh's birthday, his wife shared a sweet note for him. "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here are too many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always," Namrata wrote.

For the unversed, Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000 and later began dating. They got married in February 2005 during the shooting of 'Athadu'. The duo has two children, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's new rugged look leaves his wife Namrata Shirodkar drooling, calls him 'too hot'

Mahesh Babu's work front

The South superstar was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons.

But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu thanks his 'super fans' for birthday wishes, says he is 'blessed beyond measure'

Next, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming project SSMB28. The film will arrive in theatres in 2023. Reportedly, Mahesh and Srinivas are collaborating after 12 long years and Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in the film.

