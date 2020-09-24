Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATADUTT Maanayata Dutt's latest post for Sanjay Dutt speaks about 'walking together in life'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt are currently in Dubai and spending quality time with their children Shahraan and Iqra. After the Sadak actor detected lung cancer, his lady love has been quite active on social media and sharing thoughtful posts on social media. Adding to the list of the picture, she added one more in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera. Maanayata in the photo can be seen wearing a yellow dress while Sanjay can be seen in a black t-shirt and cargo pants.

Alongside the image, Maanayata shared a positive message that read, "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking.... walking together in life."

Have a look at the picture here:

In a picture that was posted on Friday, the couple and the kids were seen together for a family portrait. "Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever," she captioned the post. She tagged the post with Amen#blessedbeyondmeasure, #love, #grace, #positivity, #dutts, #beautifullife, and #thankyougod.

On August 11, Sanjay, who was hospitalized a few days before that owing to breathing problems and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his official Twitter account on August 11.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2 that starred Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Roy Kapur in pivotal roles and released on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. His upcoming movies include Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Prithviraj, Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2.

