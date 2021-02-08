Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISAHAYDON Lisa Haydon to welcome third child in June; announces with an adorable video

Actress Lisa Haydon surprised her fans with good news on Monday. She recently took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is expecting her third baby with her husband Dino Lalvani. She shared an adorable video on her social media.

In the video, she said, ''So, I've actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff thats been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behavior. Her son Zack joined her. She asked Zack to tell everyone what's inside her tummy. Zack exclaims,''A baby sister''. She captioned the video, ''#3 Coming this June."

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani, who tied the knot in 2016 after a year of dating, are parents to sons Zack and Leo. Lisa Haydon lives in Hong Kong with her family.

A few days back, her son Leo turned a year older. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the birthday boy and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote ''Happy birthday my sweet boy. Our natural-born leader, already living up to your name my baby lion heart. You already show so much determination and have certainly come on a very special mission and we promise to do everything we can to help you. Born for such a time as this. We love you so much."

Lisa Haydon has been a trendsetter during her pregnancy. Take a look: