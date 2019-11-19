Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar health update: Madhur Bhandarkar pays visit in hospital, says 'melody queen is now stable'

Millions of her fans are worried sick about the state of health of India's 'nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar. News is scarce and rumours are flying. Amid such a situation, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, and he took to social media on Tuesday evening to inform that the melody queen is now "stable".

"Visited the Hospital to see @latamangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar," wrote Madhur on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

Visited the Hospital to see @mangeshkarlata didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 19, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar, who is also known as Nightingale of India, has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The legendary singer was rushed to hospital last week after she complained of breathing problem.

Reacting to Bhandarkar's social media post, fans sounded relieved.

They flooded the post with comments like "Thanks for news sir, get well soon to Lataji"; "Wish her speedy recovery", and "So glad that Latajee is recovering back to good health".

Earlier author Shobha De also shared that Lata Mangeshkar is stable. Shobha De tweeted, “Just spoke to the family . By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata.” The update came just a few minutes after she asked Twitter about an update on the singer’s health. “Tell me it isn’t true. Has India lost its nightingale? @mangeshkarlata".

Just spoke to the family . By God's grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) November 16, 2019

(With IANS Inputs)