Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kunal Khemu turns 37: Daughter Inaaya sings birthday song, Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic

Kunal Kemmu, who stepped into Bollywood as a child actor, turned 37 on Monday. He might be celebrating his birthday under lockdown, but his wife, actress Soha Ali Khan, and daughter are going all out to make him feel special. Soha took to Instagram to share some moments of the day. She shared a picture in which Inaaya is seen holding a huge balloon above her head while the actor is seen smiling as he holds the card she gave him.

The card, which Inaaya made and framed with the help of her mom, reads: "Best Papa Ever Hands Down" and has her little handprints on it.

Soha captured the father-daughter moment, and shared on social media while writing: "Best gift" across the picture.

The actress then shared a video of Inaaya singing 'Happy Birthday' song while playing her piano.

Soha, too, shared a sweet wish for her husband. She wrote: "Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there's no one I'd rather be locked down with."

Sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan alos shared an adorable throwback picture on his birthday.

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the musical romantic action thriller "Malang" alongside Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. Kunal's act as a deceptively gentle but psychotic cop has widely been regarded as one of the most outstanding aspects of the film.

"Malang" is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors. The makers have confirmed that the hit film will have a sequel.

(With IANS Inputs)

