'I will definitely sing with her if there is a proper offer', Kumar Sanu's reaction on Ranu Mondal

Kumar Sanu said he is ready to sing a duet with Ranu Mondal

Internet sensation Ranu Mondal shot to fame after her video, in which she is seen singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Payr Ka Nagma hai' on Ranaghat Railway station in West Bengal, went viral. After singing for Himesh Reshammiya she could be seen singing a duet with Kumar Sanu.

Mondal has impressed Kumar Sanu with her voice, who has now expressed his desire to sing a duet with her.

Speaking to media at the launch of his upcoming Durga Pujo album Sanu said 'We are happy if a new singer comes. If she (Ranu) does a good job, she will be recognized. I will definitely sing with her if there is a proper offer'

He said that he has heard about Ranu mondal recording a song with Himesh Reshammiya but haven’t got a chance to listen to it.

Commenting about changing technology in the music industry the veteran singer said "The change in technology has transformed the musical scene a crowded place." Now even non-singers have become performers along with people who genuinely sing well but any change which is for good is welcomed he further added.

Kumar Sanu is ready with his Durga Pujo Album Kheyali Din, which he thinks will bring back the 90s flavor.

Ranu Mondal’s song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ with composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya for his upcoming film ‘Happy Hardy Heer’ released recently. She will also be lending her voice for the remake of the ‘Aashiqi Me Teri’ from Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer, 2006 release 36 China Town.