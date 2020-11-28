Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Kriti Sanon to play Sita in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush?

Has Ram aka actor Prabhas finally found his Sita in actress Kriti Sanon? Ever since the announcement of Prabhas starrer 3D action-drama Adipurush, fans have been awaiting the name of the actress who will be seen romancing the handsome hunk. Names like Anushka Sharma, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Kiara Advani and others had been doing the rounds for the female lead. But looks like Kriti Sanon has bagged the role. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actress will be seen playing Sita opposite Prabhas in the epic drama.

The report in Mumbai Mirror claimed, "After considering several top names, from both the Hindi and Telugu industries, they decided on Kriti. She will play the character with grace and dignity. Playing Sita is an opportunity of a lifetime for her, and she immediately came on board. She will be juggling multiple films in the first quarter of 2021." Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her next film Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao. She will next be shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.

The film is expected to go on floors from January next year and will hit the theaters in August 2022. The report added, "It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale."

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday this year, the makers revealed that the superstar will be seen as the 'lethal and brutal' villain in the film. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush." On the other hand, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the same poster and captioned it: "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan"

In the 3D action drama Adipurush, Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Ram while Saif will be seen as Ravan. It is a period drama set 7,000 years ago and will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. Saif will be reuniting with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film. Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

Adipurush will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens on 11 August 2022.

