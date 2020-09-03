Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan to play 'Lankesh' in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, Kareena says 'most handsome devil in history'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been impressing the viewers lately with a variety of roles. From playing a casanova father in Jawaani Jaaneman to a heartless villain in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif has been presenting his versatility in the most amazing way. Now, he is all set to play Ravan in Prabhas starrer 3D action-drama Adipurush. The actor is all set to reunite with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film which is a period drama set 7,000 years ago. Saif's character is said to be lethal and brutal in the film.

Actor Prabhas shared that Saif will step into the role of the devil Lankesh and wrote, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush" Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the same poster and captioned it: "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan"

Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

On the other hand, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "Saif blew us all over with his portrayal of Udaybhan in 'Tanhaji'..., and he takes it a notch higher with his role in 'Adipurush'. He is the perfect choice in this battle between good and evil with Prabhas."

Earlier, Prabhas announced the film along with a teaser and logo of Adipurush. Prabhas wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!" The picture shows a big letter 'A' that features images of differents creatures.

Adipurush will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens in 2022. Director Om Raut said, "We needed a brilliant actor to play the strongest villain from our epic. And, who better than Saif to essay this powerful role. Personally, I enjoy every day at work with him, and I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again."

Asked what made him select the Baahubali star for the role, Om had told PTI, "I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. "His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see 'Adipurush' in him and if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have made the film."

Though the director said it is too early to talk about the aspects of Lord Ram's life the film would touch upon, the team is working hard towards making the story come alive on the big screen. "It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It's one aspect of the epic saga, it's my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there."

