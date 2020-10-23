Happy Birthday Prabhas: Adipurush, Radhe Shyam; most-awaited films of the Telugu superstar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHASARMY Adipurush, Radhe Shyam; most-awaited films of actor Prabhas

Telugu superstar Prabhas is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The actor enjoys a huge fanbase not just in South India but fans in the north also go gaga about him when he shares the details about his upcoming projects. Other than excelling at making people swoon over his performances on the big screen, the Bahubali superstar works for society as well. Recently, Prabhas announced that he will be taking care of forest land in Telangana for one year and also donated Rs 2 crore for the same. Also, the actor donated Rs 1.5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help people affected by the Hyderabad floods.

On one side when the world is battling COVID19, there is no stopping for Prabhas as he has announced three mega projects during the lockdown. The superstar had shared that he will be working with the top names in Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut and others in his upcoming films. On his birthday today, let's have a look at his upcoming project that fans are looking forward to.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas has been shooting for Radhe Shyam since last year and the film was supposed to hit the screens this year but COVID19 played spoilsport. During the lockdown, the actor shared the title and first look from the film in which he will be seen playing the role of Vikramaditya. Recently, the makers revealed the first look of the superstar. Co-star Pooja Hegde wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam!."

ALSO READ | Radhe Shyam First Look: Actor Prabhas, Pooja Hegde strike a romantic dance pose on film poster

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam version. Apart from Pooja and Prabhas, the love saga also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murali Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.

Adipurush

Just when Prabhas announced his upcoming film Adipurush, fans went crazy and flooded the internet expressing their excitement. A period drama set 7,000 years ago, the film will see Prabhas as Ram while superstar Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the 'Lankesh.' Saif's character is said to be lethal and brutal in the film. Prabhas announced the film along with a teaser and logo of Adipurush which is said to be a 3D action-drama. Prabhas wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!" The picture shows a big letter 'A' that features images of different creatures.

Adipurush will be a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well as several foreign languages. It will go on floors early next year and will hit the screens in 2022. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Tseries.

Prabhas 21

If Adipurush and Radhe Shyam were not enough to leave the fans excited about Prabhas' upcoming film, the superstar announced that he will be collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone is his next film. The multi-lingual mega-production by director Nag Ashwin is yet untitled and is slated to release in 2022. It will be Prabhas' 21st film. Announcing the film with a video, Vyjayanthi Movies had earlier written, "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR Heart suit." While Deepika wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey..."

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Rains: Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan announce huge donation to Telangana CM Relief fund

There is no denying that Prabhas leaves the heartbeats racing every time he appears on the big screens. Fans are eagerly waiting for his films to release after the COVID19 situation so that they can flood the theatres and shower their love on their favorite superstar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage