Radhe Shyam First Look: Actor Prabhas, Pooja Hegde strike a romantic dance pose on film poster

Image Source : TWITTER/UVCREATIONS Actor Prabhas, Pooja Hegde strike a romantic dance pose on Prabhas20 first poster

South superstar Prabhas finally treated his fans with the first look of his most-awaited upcoming film Radhey Shyam. Fans were eagerly waiting for today when the actor on Wednesday announced that he will release the first look as well as the title of his film on July 10. Tentatively titled #Prabhas20 earlier, it has been trending on social media since then. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the first look oozes romantic vibes as the leading duo strike a dance pose. Prabhas dedicated the poster to his fans and wrote, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it."

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde had shot for the film before the COVID19 struck and film shoots were stalled. While there is no confirmation about the completion of the shoot, the film has been in the making for many months. Earlier this year, Prabhas had even shared a photo from the shoot and wrote, "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule"

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. It also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is Prabhas' 20th film.

Bhagyashree also opened up about the film and told Pinkvilla, "I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it."

While not much is out there about the film Radhey Shyam, it is said that it is a love story set in the backdrop of Italy in which Prabhas will play a fortune teller while Pooja Hegde will be seen as a Princess.

ALSO READ -

Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrate 5 years of Baahubali: The Beginning with throwback posts

When 'man of masses' Prabhas was greeted by a huge crowd

Prabhas surprises actress Lakshmi Manchu's 6-year old daughter on birthday. Seen photos yet?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage