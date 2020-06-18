Prabhas surprises actress Lakshmi Manchu's 6-year old daughter on birthday. Seen photos yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAKSHMI MANCHU Prabhas surprises actress Lakshmi Manchu's 6-year old daughter on birthday

Actor Prabhas enjoys a huge fan base not just among women but people from all age groups. He is also known to have a heart of gold. Recently, on the 6th birthday of Telugu actress and TV personality Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya Nirvana, Prabhas surprised her with a video call and the little munchkin's smile was enough to reveal that she was extremely happy. Lakshmi Manchu took to social media to share a glimpse from the video call of the two and wrote, "When Prabhas surprised her on her birthday." Check out-

The Telugu actress had flooded her Instagram with pictures and special memories with daughter Vidya on her birthday. Sharing a long note to wish her, the actress wrote, "To my angel who turns 6 today! Thank you for showing me the meaning of unconditional love and for always being a gentle soul. You bring joy in not just my life, but in all lives that you touch. May you be abundantly blessed and achieve all that you want in life. You are my sun, my moon and all my stars! Happiest birthday Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand." Check out the posts here-

Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of Telugu actor and filmmaker Mohan Babu. Prabhas shares a warm bond with him and has also worked with Mohan Babu in films like Bujjigadu and Deewar Man Of Power.

