Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrate 5 years of Baahubali: The Beginning with throwback posts

Superstar Prabhas and Tamnnaah Bhatia starrer Baahubali: The Beginning completed 5 years today. The film released in 2015 and had garnered much praise and appreciation from the fans. It even broke many box office records. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film turned out to be the biggest for the actors as well as the director. Marking the 5th anniversary of the film, actor Prabhas took to Instagram to share videos and photos from the shoot and wrote, "Here’s to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning" In the next post, he wrote, "Baahubali: The Beginning... Feeling nostalgic"

On the other hand, actor Rana Daggubati, who played the role of ballaldeva in the epic drama, took to Instagram to share a video and wrote, "5 Years of Baahubali!Killer edit @kyarlagadda17.. Loved it!!"

In a recent interview with TOI, Tamannaah Bhatia, who played Avantika in Baahubali, opened up about the film and shared her first memory of the character. She said, "My first memory is the look test, where the look of Avantika (her character) was decided. That's when I knew that it was going to be something extremely different, something I've never attempted and something people have never seen."

Tamannaah also shared that her character's introduction scene was the most difficult for her. She said, "She is introduced in a slushy, muddy forest in a fight. I'd never done a full-fledged fight before, never come out in that kind of an avatar before, so I also didn't know what to expect out of myself at that point of time. I think I could completely go through the process only because of Rajamouli sir, Peter Hein sir and Prabhas. They were the three people who made that kind of process easier for me."

Earlier in April this year, the star cast celebrated 3 years of the film Bahubali: The Conclusion by sharing posts and videos. Director SS Rajamouli said, "'Baahubali 2' was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director SS Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects."

