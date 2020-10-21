Hyderabad Rains: Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan announce huge donation to Telangana CM Relief fund

Image Source : TWITTER/@YASWANTH_PRABHA@BARAJU_SUPERHIT Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan announce huge donation to Telangana CM Relief fund

After Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, South Indian superstars Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan announced donating a huge amount to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help people affected by Hyderabad floods. Telangana suffered losses to the tune of crores due to incessant rains.

While Prabhas announced a donation of Rs 1.5 crore, popular actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan, in a video statement expressing solidarity with the affected sections, said that he will be contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund.

Announcing the contributions, BA Raju, a producer from South film industry, taking to his social media handle, said "Rebel Star #Prabhas Announces A Contribution Of Rs 1 Crore 50 Lakhs To Telangana CM Relief Fund Towards Flood Relief Efforts."

In another tweet, sharing Pawan Kalyan's video, he wrote "Janasena president Pawan Kalyan has announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana state government #HyderabadFloodRelief."

In 2020 Prabhas has made multiple charitable donations. He has previously donated Rs 50 lakhs each, to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, for Covid-19.

The Bahubali actor also donated Rs 3 crore towards the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Multiple prominent personalities have also pledged to donate to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. Taking to the Twitter Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu announced donating Rs 1 crore each while Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jr. NTR plan to donate Rs 50 lakhs each.

On October 19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced ₹ 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected household in the city, an assistance of ₹ 1 lakh each to totally damaged houses and ₹ 50,000 to partially damaged ones.

