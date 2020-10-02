Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt poem defining her resilient streak, shares stunning pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt poem defining her resilient streak

Kriti Sanon has defined a resilient streak about her on social media with a touch of poetry. "Every time she's fallen down, she's gotten up stronger! That's me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left," Kriti wrote on Instagram, with a monochrome mid-shot. She tagged the post with #BeMyPoetry and #JustScribbling.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon commented: "Krits proud of the person you are."

This is not the first time Kriti has shared self-composed poetry on social media.

She tried creating awareness on social media by reciting a poem based on domestic violence, and had also urged producers to clear the dues of daily wage earners using her poetic streak.

Kriti Sanon will soon resume work and have her hands full as she begins shooting alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal for the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is said to be a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

