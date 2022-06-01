Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OMNIPRESENT090/FB/NILOFARHOSSAIN KK's fan reveals singer was 'sweating profusely' as AC wasn’t working. Watch heartbreaking videos

KK, the popular Bollywood playback singer died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared "brought dead." While many are pouring in condolences, others are still shocked and are curious to know the reason for his death. Meanwhile, several videos from his last concert have gone viral on the internet. Some showed the singer 'sweating profusely' during his performance while there were others in which KK was seen wiping his face with a towel and complaining about the air conditioning not working in the venue.

A fan even shared posts on her social media in which she spoke about how he kept on requesting the management to switch on the AC since he was sweating continuously. Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment, despite feeling uneasy, KK did complete his scheduled time of performance. As per eyewitnesses and the organizers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance.

ALSO READ: KK passes away at 53: Did you know singer's last Bollywood song was for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

The FB post shared by a fan read, "The AC was not working at Nazrul Mancha, he had a performance at the same place yesterday. He did complain yesterday as well, because he was sweating profusely. First of all it's not an open auditorium, and when the venue is charging so much money atleast they should keep a check on their appliances. If you watch the video closely, you can literally see the way he was sweating and brushing off the sweat. He was literally requesting the management to switch on the AC and switch off some of the lights. He was saying "Pichwara jal raha hai".

People literally broke the gates and entered the auditorium without any pass. What was the management doing? Where was the security? Just imagine the heat of Kolkata, and then a closed auditorium with such a big crowd with no AC working and you are singing like crazy at the top of your voice. The heart attack was not normal, I am shocked like shocked. Idk what to say."

There were many other who blamed the authorities for poor management. A person while tweeting video of the late singer wrote, "AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasn’t an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence. Not KK."

KK's manager, Ritesh Bhat, said that after completing the show, as he got into his car he complained of mild uneasiness. "KK said that he was having cramp feeling in his limbs and also asked me to switch off the car AC," Bhat told media persons.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha to Rubina Dilaik, contestants' salary per week REVEALED!

Meanwhile, police sources said that his body has been sent for post mortem for two reasons. The first is that since he was "brought dead" to the hospital, as per rules, the body needs to undergo a post mortem for ascertaining the reason of death. The second reason is -- some evident cut marks on his face and hand.

"Prima facie it seems that the reason for death is cardiac arrest. But the final cause of death can be ascertained only after the post mortem is completed and a report is available," said a police official who did not wish to be named.

It is learned that KK's body has been retained at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata and the post mortem will be done later in the day.

KK came to Kolkata on Monday and on the same day he performed at the same Nazrul Manch for another Kolkata-based college.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's hit film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

-with IANS inputs