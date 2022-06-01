Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMITKADEI Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan's hit film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film has been breaking many records ever since its release. A sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" released on May 20 to positive word of mouth and has minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office. It has beaten various releases including Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Top Gun Maverick featuring Tom Cruise. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the box office report of May 31 ie Tuesday, it is being said that the horror flick has managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. In India, the film has collected approximately ₹ 5.00 Cr taking its total to ₹ 133.24 Cr nett.

A report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The second week of the film will be the best for original Hindi content as it will beat the second week numbers of Sooryavanshi. The dubbed South films KGF 2 and RRR have higher second weekend numbers. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also has similar business to Gangubali Kathiawadi after eleven days."

Sharing the collections of Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is proving all calculations and estimations wrong... The [second] Mon numbers are an eye-opener... Crosses ₹ 125 cr, marches towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr. Total: ₹ 128.24 cr. #India biz."

He even shared how Kartik has been delivery hits after hits. Tweeting about the same, Taran wrote, "KARTIK AARYAN’S GOLDEN RUN… #KartikAaryan is going through the best phase professionally… #Kartik has delivered 5 solid hits out of 6 films, one after the other: #SKTKS, #LukaChuppi, #PatiPatniAurWoh, #Dhamaka [#OTT] and now, of course, the smash-hit #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Following this, he made another tweet that read, "Barring #LoveAajKal2 - which also opened big - none of the projects had topmost names calling the shots… #KartikAaryan's career choices have worked big time in his favour and one looks forward to the next lot of films."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer "Gangubai Kathiawadi" (Rs 129 crore) and "The Kashmir Files" (Rs 252 crore).

