KK passes away at 53: Did you know singer's last Bollywood song was for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Playback singer KK whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away late on Tuesday night. Born on August 23, 1968, KK was merely 53 years old. KK was in the city of Kolkata to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case of unusual death and are also checking the hotel's CCTV footage where he was staying. Speaking about his last song, it was titled 'Yeh Hausle' and was featured on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in their last release together '83.' Composed by Pritam, the lyrics of the song were penned down by Kausar Munir.

Apart from this, KK has even recorded a song for Srijit Mukherji’s film ‘Sherdil' which was penned down by Gulzar. The singer previously shared pictures from the recording session and wrote, "Had an amazing time yesterday!! Sang a beautiful song for my old friend @moitrashantanu( we made music together, back in the day in Delhi ) written by another old friend , the amazing Gulzar Saab. For a new friend @srijitmukherji , his film Sherdil. Thank you so much for the faith in me. Love the song."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was amongst the many celebrities who mourned the sad demise of KK. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a story featuring the late singer's picture and posted it along with a broken heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTA Ranveer Singh's post for KK

KK recorded songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The singer has been the favourite of many and has given some hit Bollywood tracks. He will be remembered for songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', among many others. Just in case you are unversed, here's a list of some crooned by him here:

Pal:

Tadap Tadap, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam:

Awarapan Banjarapan, Jism:

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Gangster:

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar:

Aankhon Mein Teri, Om Shanti Om:

Dil Ibaadat, Tum Mile: