RIP KK: Singer's last Instagram post was about his 'pulsating gig' & filled with love for fans

RIP KK: In a shocking state of affairs, playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK passed away in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. He was 53. He was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organized by the Gurudas College. It is said that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital. Doctors declared that he was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others. Before his performance, the singer made a heartfelt social media post for his fans. He shared a few pictures of himself from the concert along with a note. He shared, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

In the pictures, KK can be seen performing live on stage as the audience cheered for him. In one picture, he can be seen holding the mic, and in another, he was seen greeting his fans with his hands wide open.

KK's untimely death left a deep void in the hearts of his fans from around the world. They bombarded his last Instagram post with heartfelt tributes. Singer Sugandha Mishra expressed her shock and wrote, "Omg omg omg." One of the fans wrote, " you're gone too soon!!!!!!." Another commented, "I am still in disbelief." A fans also shared, "Can’t believe this . Rest in music legend ! I’m numb and heartbroken."

Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media platforms and paid their condolences. Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti (sic)."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."

KK is gone too soon but he shall always be remembered for his timeless classics like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', among many others. He survived by his wife Jyothy and two children.

