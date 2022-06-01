KK dies in Kolkata from heart attack: Akshay Kumar, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya lead condolences

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Singer KK has died in Kolkata

Singer KK passed away in Kolkata after falling sick during his performance. He was 53. He had performed at a college event in Nazrul Manch on Tuesday evening. From there he went to his hotel. There he collapsed. He was immediately rushed to CMRI hospital in the city but was declared brought dead.

KK was not feeling comfortable after his live performance. He went back to the hotel. As soon as he entered his room. He had collapsed on the bed. Repeated attempts to revive him failed.

Read: BREAKING: Singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath dies at 53

Social media erupted with sadness as the news of KK's passing surfaced. Akshay Kumar reacted to the news of KK's passing in a Twitter post. "Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti (sic)," the Prithvirak actor said.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag said, "Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shant (sic)."

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal (sic)."

Indian Idol participant Rahul Vaidya wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir (sic)."