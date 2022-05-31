BREAKING: Singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath dies at 53

Follow us on Image Source : KK KK

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passes away. He was 53. The singer died post his performance in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. He was performing at a concert at Nazrul Mancha. Kunnath was brought dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). His body has been sent for the post-mortem, which will happen at SSKM hospital tomorrow at 9am.

After his performance, the playback singer was not feeling well and went to his room in Grand Hotel, where he collapsed. Repeated attempts to revive him failed. Later, he was rushed to CMRI hospital. It is being suspected that he died after suffering a heart attack.

The singer, known for songs like Pal and Yaaron, which went on to become big hits among teens in the late 1990s, had earlier today posted photos from his concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others. IN 1999, KK released his first album, Pal. He then gave hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane, and Tune Maari Entriyaan and more.

