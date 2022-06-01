KK dies at 53: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others condole death of popular playback singer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK dies after concert in Kolkata.

Singer KK dies: In a shocking development, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday post his live performance at a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Sharing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi he struck a chord with people of all age groups... we will always remember him through his songs.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as he struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his grief on the demise of popular singer KK.

"KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti."

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas said.

He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city-based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', among many others.

