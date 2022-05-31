Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MUNAWARFARUQUI,SRITIJHA,RUBINA Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha to Rubina Dilaik, contestants' salary per week REVEALED!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty's reality show has been the favorite of many. Known for its daring stunts and hilarious comic sequences, it is returning once again with a new season. Being called 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' the stunt-based show will once again be hosted by the Bollywood filmmaker. Ever since its announcement, many have been eagerly waiting for the contestants' list. Well, the same has finally been revealed a few days back when the participants were captured heading to Cape Town for the shoot of their new adventure. Including in the list is the name of several Television celebrities such as-- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, KumKum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha, Bigg Boss OTT, and 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Rajeev Adatia, and Nishant Bhatt, choreographer Tushar Kalia, daily soap actresses Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi amongst others.

Before the beginning of the show, the fans have already started speculating about the fees that the contestants are charging per episode. Just in case you are one of those, here's a compiled list of the per week salary of some of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 participants here:

(DISCLAIMER- The figures mentioned below are based on reports. IndiaTV does not vouch for their authentication.)

1. Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid contestant in the show and will be charging Rs 15-20 lakhs per week. She has outdone actress Divyanka Tripathi who took Rs 10 lakhs per week and was the highest paid celebrity of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

2. Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is all set to spread his charm in Rohit Shetty's show as well. According to reports, he will be earning something between Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh per week.

3. Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha is popularly known for playing the role of Pragya in the hit serial KumKum Bhagya. She has now left the daily soap and will be performing dangerous stunts. For the same, she will be charging Rs 5 lakh per week.

4. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is a popular name in the Television industry and has played a crucial role in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is apparently the second highest-paid contestant of Rohit Shetty's show and is taking home Rs 10 to 15 lakh per week approximately.

5. Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair who has been a part of popular shows like-- Tu Aashiqui and Phulwa is also being counted amongst the highest paid contestants of the reality show. The figures remain undisclosed.

6. Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh

Jannat's good friend Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh happens to be one of the most popular social media influencers in recent times. He is also taking a handsome amount per week for the show. The figures for Faisu remain unknown.

7. Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up is just behind the two highest-paid ladies and charging Rs. 9 lakhs per week for Rohit Shetty's show.

,