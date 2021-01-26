Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in all-black ensemble

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a tiny waist in an all-black ensemble on social media. Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting black lycra pants paired with a black bralette. She completed her look with make-up, stilettos and chose to leave her long tresses open. She shared a string of videos on her Instagram Stories featuring her son Saint. Her son is can speak Japanese. Yes! she captioned her Gram video as: "My baby speaks Japanese."

Take a look at it:

Recently, Kardashian struck a stylish pose, though she says she misses dressing up. In the picture she posted on Monday, Kim was seen in colour-coordinated all-black outfit. She wore a front-open black leather jacket over a black leather off-shoulder short dress that has a cross embroidered on the torso. The 40-year-old celebrity captioned the picture as, "I miss dressing up".

Kim has lately been in the news for reports of an impending divorce with rapper Kanye West. The duo is one of the most-talked couples in the industry. While it was said that things have gone worse between them after the singer's emotional outburst on Twitter, they were still together and showering love on each other on birthdays. Kim and Kanye have reportedly been living "separate lives."

(With IANS Inputs)