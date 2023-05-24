Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand-in-hand as they return from vacation | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand in hand

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the power couple of Bollywood are back in India after their vacation. They were spotted together as they returned from their Japan vacation at the Mumbai airport. The couple walked hand-in-hand in their casual best as the paparazzi followed them to click their pictures. Sidharth was dressed in a black tee and a matching pair of pants. The actor also sported black sunglasses and an oversized green shirt. At the same time, Kiara donned a white comfy yet classy look with yellow shades. She accessorised her look with a pink handbag, matte shoes, and opted for no makeup. Reportedly, the lovebirds were vacationing in Kyoto, Japan.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. The actors had worked together in the film Shershaah that was released in 2021. The biopic told the story of late Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. They are said to have fallen for each other while working for the film. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

Kiara-Sidharth's work front

Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She reunited with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical-romantic thriller, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is set to hit theatres on June 29. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak also play important parts in the film. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

