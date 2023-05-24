Richa Chadha slams people making fun of Cannes attendees online, says 'please don't sh** on anyone'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha

Not as actress but Richa Chadha is attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival as a producer this time. She along with her husband-actor Ali Fazal was seen at the festival for their upcoming projects under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. In a latest turn of events, Richa took to her Instagram Stories to call out those making fun of Cannes attendees online. Netizens are surprised to see how the ongoing Film Festival is being attended by social media influencers apart from A-listers.

Many have even expressed disappointment with the state of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, emphasising that the festival, which is meant to celebrate the art of filmmaking, is now dominated by fashion. Amid this debate, actor Richa Chadha, who is currently in Cannes, has voiced her opinion. Richa wrote, "There's a lot of chatter on social media about Cannes, Fashion, film etc. Just wanna say, don't s**t on anyone please. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thanking brands/designers/ alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here. It's a gear venue for marketing no? Let them be. You will notice most people say they're at the red carpet but won't specify the film. Well, they're not here with a film or for a film"

"Having said that, should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at Cannes... it's the best feeling in the world. It's after all a FILM FESTIVAL, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there's no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation," she added. For the unversed, Richa attended Cannes in 2015 with Vicky Kaushal for Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. The film, which bagged two awards when it premiered at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard Section.

Richa Chadha's Instagram Story

Recently, filmmaker Nandita Das took a dig at celebrities for attending Cannes film festival just for their red carpet presence. Sharing several throwback pictures from the festival, the Zwigato director wrote, "Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!" ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra REVEALS a Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear: 'Why would anyone watch...'

"Considering I can't show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the 'celebrities who wore saris in Cannes'. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it!" she added.

