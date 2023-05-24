Priyanka Chopra REVEALS a Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear: 'Why would anyone watch...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAFANS Priyanka Chopra

After talking about leaving Bollywood as she had beef with people and became a part of politics, Priyanka Chopra sent ripples in the industry with her latest interview. The global icon recalled her early days when a director wanted to see her underwear while shooting a striping scene. She recounted the unsettling incident to a popular magazine.

It was back in 2002-03, when Priyanka was hired to play an undercover character. She said that she was new to the industry and working with a director she had never met before. Talking about the abovementioned incident, Priyanka said that since she was playing an undercover agent, she was supposed to seduce a guy. ""obviously that's what girls do when they're undercover. But I'm seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time)." While she wanted to layer up for the scene, the director said, "No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise why is anybody coming to watch this movie?"

She went on to explain that the director did not directly address her but made the comment in front of her stylist, which was a dehumanising moment for Peecee. She said that she felt like she was nothing else outside of how she can be used. "My art is not important, what I contribute is not important.'"

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was in the news after she made an appearance on Alexandra Cooper's podcast. Earlier, the podcast host had trolled PeeCee and called her a 'lesbian'. She even said that she is disgusted by the actress and her relationship with Nick Jonas. Not too long ago, in the old clip from 2020 of the podcast, Alexandra called Priyanka and Nick 'the most annoying couple'. The show was hosted by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn who said that "I find them very unattractive like I want to punch them".

"Priyanka is a lesbian, and Nick has big nipples syndrome. I just want Priyanka to stop using him as her beard," Alexandra said as Sofia agreed with her. They even made mean comments about the couple's sexual lives. "They are constantly posting to prove to the world that they are in love with each other, which is disgusting and repulsive", she said. The episode has been removed from all channels now.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are seen in Love Again. This romantic comedy-drama was written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews.

