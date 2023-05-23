Parineeti compares her engagement with Raghav Chadha to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti and Raghav Chadha; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The actress got engaged in a grand ceremony attended by political leaders, friends, and family. Their dreamy ceremony was held at Kapurthala House, located in Connaught Place, Delhi. Even the global icon and her sister Priyanka Chopra made sure to arrive for her cousin's special day. While Parineeti has been sharing several glimpses of her engagement ceremony, she recently dropped a couple of pictures which she compared it to her cousin Priyanka's wedding with Nick Jonas.

In the first picture, Parineeti compared her engagement photo with Priyanka's haldi ceremony., where the former is applying haldi to Nick's cheeks and the Citadel actress applying a tilak on Raghav's forehead. In the second slide, Priyanka tightly hugs Parineeti on her engagement and Pari hugs PeeCee on her wedding. "5 years apart," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRAParineeti compares her engagement with Raghav Chadha to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. Their engagement ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others. Following their engagement, the couple delighted their fans with beautiful photos on their social media platforms. On Monday (May 22), the actress shared the photos and penned a heartfelt note disclosing how she met Raghav.

Calling Raghav a 'wonderful man', she wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home (sic)." The photos include several with the bride-to-be's family including one of cousin Priyanka Chopra applying tilak to Raghav's forehead. Another shows Parineeti and Raghav with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj. Also, it features an emotional Parineeti in Raghav's arm. ALSO READ: Photo of Raghav Chadha walking ramp goes viral; Parineeti Chopra fans say 'JijaJi ki Bollywood entry'

Further adding, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

