Photo of Raghav Chadha walking ramp goes viral; Parineeti Chopra fans say 'JijaJi ki Bollywood entry'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAGHAV CHADHA PARINEETI CHOPRA Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. Their dreamy ceremony was a lavish affair at Kapurthala House, located in Connaught Place, Delhi. It was attended by many politicians and people from Bollywood. While fans continue to shower them with love, a photo of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader walking the ramp for a fashion designer went viral. In the throwback video, Raghav looks dapper in a black ensemble.

Soon after the photo hit social media, users took to the comments section and teased Raghav. One wrote, "Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry," . Another said, "Hero ban sakte hai sir ji". A third comment read, "When I saw raghav i thought it was Raghav juyal. I’m in shock now,"

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following their engagement, the couple delighted their fans with beautiful photos on their social media platforms. On Monday, the actress shared the photos and penned a heartfelt note disclosing how she met Raghav.

Calling Raghav a 'wonderful man', she wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home (sic)." The photos include several with the bride-to-be's family including one of cousin Priyanka Chopra applying tilak to Raghav's forehead. Another shows Parineeti and Raghav with her brothers Shivang and Sahaj. Also, it features an emotional Parineeti in Raghav's arm.

Further adding, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

ALSO READ: Tabu-Kriti Sanon fly to Goa for 'The Crew' shoot, bond over chai; Kareena Kapoor has 'biscuit' reply

Latest Entertainment News