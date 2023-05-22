Tabu-Kriti Sanon fly to Goa for 'The Crew' shoot, bond over chai; Kareena Kapoor has 'biscuit' reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor

Kriti Sanon and Tabu jetted off to Goa for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'The Crew'. Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor announced their this production last year and got everyone excited. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti have been brought together for this one! The shoot for the same began in March this year with the first schedule being Mumbai. Now, the team is heading to Goa. Tabu and Kriti have reached the mentioned location and Kareena will join the ladies today (May 22).

Kriti dropped a story of having chai with Tabu and expressed that they're missing Kareena. 'Chai ke charcha', she captioned it. "Missing you @kareenakapoorkhan #TheCrew. #rheakapoor The Crew has boarded." Kareena re-shared this story and wrote, "Where are the biscuits ladies? See you tomorrow" with a heart and celebration emoji.

Kriti responded to this and said Tabu has eaten the dabba of Delhi biscuits. "Umm.. we will have to manage with Goa ke biscuits! @tabutiful finished the Dilli wala box. #CrewKiChai," the Mimi actress wrote. Also, the 'Adipurush' actress dropped a selfie from Goa where she can be seen dressed in a casual white shirt with no make-up.

'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

On mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday, Rhea took to Instagram to share that she kick-started the shooting of the highly anticipated project. Sharing the picture of the clapstick board, Rhea wrote "Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! I love you!"... As soon as she shared the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa...."

Rhea and Ektaa previously collaborated on the 2018 buddy comedy "Veere Di Wedding", which had also starred Kareena as one of the leads. 'The Crew' is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

