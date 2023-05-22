Deepika Padukone REACTS to Dwayne Johnson's 'I didn't know what depression was...' statement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dwayne Johnson and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had broken down at several instances as she spoke about her mental health and depression. She has been an active advocate of mental health awareness and has battled depression in the past, reportedly in 2015. The actress, who also started her foundation to battle depression which is called 'The Live Love Laugh' foundation, reacted to Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson's recent depression statement.

Dwayne Johnson had spoken about suffering from depression in an interview. He said that he has had bouts of depression throughout his life, from the time he was in college. His statement read, "I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was, I just knew I didn't want to be there". On Sunday, Deepika shared Dwayne's statement and wrote, "Mental health matters," while tagging her foundation. DP has been working towards mental health awareness and depression issues.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, 'Pathaan'. 'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

She recently made heads turn with her Time Magazine cover, during an interview, Deepika also talked about marriages today."Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, I think patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today -- I sound like some love guru (laughs) -- but I feel like there's a lack of patience and I think that that's something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer (Singh) and I from our parents but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. Lots of other things but patience is the number one," Deepika said.

