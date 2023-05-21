Anushka Sharma leaves for Cannes 2023, to make her debut along with Kate Winslet | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma will be making her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 16. On Sunday, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for the prestigious film festival, where she will honour women in cinema along with Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet. For traveling Anushka opted for a comfortable chic look at the airport, as she got papped by the photographers. She wore a white T-shirt and paired it with black pants. To round off her look, she wore dark sunglasses, carried a sling bag and a matching cap.

It will be interesting to see what Anushka opts for her Cannes debut this year. Reacting to Anushka's airport papped video, excited fans expressed they can not wait to see her walk the Cannes red carpet. A person wrote, "Can't wait to see her look!!" Another wrote, "What will she wear at Cannes?!" Meanwhile, many Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari had earlier made their Cannes debut.

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, announced Anushka's attendance at Cannes earlier this month. He took to his Twitter handle to share the picture with the actress and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. He captioned, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival." Anushka also happens to be a brand ambassador of L'Oreal and reportedly will most likely be representing the brand at the film festival.

She is one of India's all-time biggest cinematic icons with a huge following. Anushka is also amongst the most influential actors of her generation and has worked in blockbusters including, Sultan, PK and Sanju. She has built a lasting legacy through her work as an actor, as an entrepreneur, as a film producer and also as a human being who has always stood for those in need through her non-profit that has tirelessly worked to aid and upskill people of India.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

After Qala's cameo, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

