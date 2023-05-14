Virat Kohli shares beautiful silhouette of Anushka Sharma with Vamika on Mother's Day, receives love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli penned the sweetest message on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Cricketer, who is undoubtedly a doting father, husband and son, shared images of the mothers in his life to celebrate the day. Taking to Instagram, he wished his wife Anushka Sharma, and their mothers. In the first frame, he dropped a silhouette image of Anushka with little Vamika on her lap. In the second and third frame we can see images of his mother Saroj Kohli and Ashima Sharma. Sharing the post, Virat Kohli simply wrote, "Happy Mother's Day."

Soon after he shared the post, Anushka dropped a comment on it. She wrote, "Thank you." Virat and Anushka's fans were seen gushing over the adorable post. A fan wrote, "Guy posted not just for his mom but also for his aunt and the better half too...setting standards or what." Another fan wrote, "These super moms."

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to serve couple goals. Recently, they stepped out to have dinner with the rest of the Royal Challengers Bangalore players and support staff at the cricketer's restaurant in Mumbai. Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Italy. After four years of marriage in 2021, they welcomed their first baby- daughter Vamika.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

