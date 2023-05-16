Anushka Sharma brutally trolled for taking bike ride without a helmet; Mumbai Police to take action

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANAVMIGLANI Anushka Sharma without helmet

Anushka Sharma was brutally trolled on social media after she was spotted seated behind her bodyguard on a bike with both of them not wearing a helmet. This happened, hours after Amitabh Bachchan was spotted traveling to work on bike with a stranger without a helmet. In both scenarios, neither of them or their riders were wearing helmets. After receiving complaints from social media users, Mumbai Police initiated action against the duo.

On Monday afternoon, Anushka ditched her car and took a bike ride after a tree fell on the road, blocking her way. As the video went viral, Anushka was criticised badly. A user wrote, “What about helmets dude?" Another said, "Na madam ne helmet pehena hai na uske bodyguard ne." A few also tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take necessary action. In reply, Mumbai Police informed that the traffic police have been informed about the same. Their comment read, “We have shared this with traffic branch.”

Amitabh Bachchan's post

The Bollywood megastar took a bike ride on a stranger’s vehicle to avoid traffic jams and reach his workplace faster. Big B dropped a picture where he was seen riding a bike with a stranger. In the caption, he shared an interesting story about his commute to work with the help of a random man.

"Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner," he captioned the post. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike while donning a cool, sporty attire. The actor wore a black t-shirt with blue bottoms and paired his look with a brown waistcoat. Reacting to it, a page on Twitter tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "Missing helmets for both rider and pillion. @MumbaiPolice please take note!" Responding to it, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police wrote back, “We have shared this with traffic branch."

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

