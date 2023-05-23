Karan Johar completes 25 years as a director, Dharma Productions to reveal something exciting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @KARANJOHAR Karan Johar completes 25 years as a filmmaker in Bollywood.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' social media handles dropped a post with a cryptic caption. Netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement about the matter. Dharma Productions took to social media to share a post and wrote in the caption, “The chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay tuned, we'll see you tomorrow!” The picture that was posted had an empty chair with 'director' written on it. The photo also had ‘Karan Johar, another era begins, stay tuned’ mentioned on it.

The hit machine Karan Johar is set to return to the director’s chair after 7 years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) with his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

As reported earlier, Karan Johar and the team will be unveiling a new poster/teaser for the much-awaited Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will be released in cinemas on July 28, 2023.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar will be directing a yet-to-be-titled film that will feature Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Dharma Productions is one of the oldest production houses in India. Founded by Yash Johar in 1979, it was taken over by Karan Johar in 2004 after the death of his father. The production house has backed some of the most famous films, such as Duniya, Muqaddar Ka Faisla, Agneepath, and Gumrah. Even though Agneepath was not a commercial success, it later gained a cult following. Dharma Productions will now be backing Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. It will also be producing Singham Again.

