Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies in the US at 65

In a shocking turn of events, film, television and theatre actor Ranjit Chowdhry passed away at the age of 65 on April 15, Wednesday. He was the son of actress Pearl Padamsee and has a career of over four decades and has featured in films like Rekha starrer Khubsoorat, Bandit Queen, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, Mississippi Masala, Lonely in America, among many others. The news of his sad demise was shared by his half-sister and well-known theatre personality in Mumbai Raell Padamsee on social media. The funeral ceremony of the actor will be held on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of the late actor Ranjit and captioned it as, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell."

Not just Bollywood and Indian theatres, Ranjit has also worked Ranjit in a US TV series Prison Break where he played the role of Dr. Marvin Gudat in two episodes and has even written the screenplay for Deepa Mehta's Sam & Me. A report in Pinkvilla states that the actor moved to the US in 1980 where he worked as an active writer and actor.

Some of his notable works include films like Mississippi Masala, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey, Bollywood / Hollywood and Breakaway. He is fondly remembered for playing the role of Jagan Gupta alongside Rekha in Hrithikesh Mukherjee’s iconic film, Khubsoorat.

As per Network18 sources, Ranjit was suffering from a disease for several months and was even admitted to a hospital for surgery. Unfortunately, he could not survive the procedure.

