Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish brother Sunny on his birthday with unseen wedding pictures

The love birds of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have wished their beloved brother Sunny Kaushal on his birthday. Katrina took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother-in-law with an unseen picture from her wedding dairy. The post read, "Jeete Raho, Khush Raho" with cake and a smile emoji. In the picture, Sunny Kaushal is seen bowing down on his knees and greeting Katrina with folded hands asking for 'ashirwad' from her, while Vicky Kaushal is seen patting his brother's back with a wide smile.

See the post here:

Big brother Vicky Kaushal also wished his little one with a warm post. The actor also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture captioning it, "Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you". Both the actors are looking dapper in twinning outfits and the picture is from the Haldi ceremony of Vicky's wedding. Well, on several occasions we have seen that the actor shares a warm bond with his family. He is always there for their support. Talking about his bond with his brother, their cute social media banters often win the hearts of their fans. Recently, Sunny Kaushal shared a fun video of him shooting with his elder brother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The actress also has Salman Khan starter 'Tiger 3' in her kitty. She also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee le Zara' in the pipeline.

Talking about Sunny Kaushal he will next be seen in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' co-starring Yami Gautam. He has also teamed up with Neetu Kapoor for an untitled Hindi movie.

