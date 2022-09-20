Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal share romantic photo holding hands from their 'love nest' | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal share romantic photo holding hands

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most popular couples in B-Town. The couple never fails to paint the town red after their marriage in December last year and their pictures always stir the internet. The couple are reserved about their personal lives and don't share their pictures very often. Recently, the Phone Bhoot actress shared a loved-up picture of them from their sea-facing bungalow that left the fans awestruck.

On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her and Vicky Kaushal holding hands and soaking in the beautiful monsoon weather. The picture's background features a sky covered in dark grey clouds, a stunning view of the Arabian Sea, and trees surrounding the beach. The actress didn't put a caption, she simply put a heart.

Take a look at the VicKat picture:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIFKatrina Kaif's Instagram story

Recently, Katrina Kaif graced Karan Johar's Koffee Couch and made several revelations on the show regarding their bond. Talking about the initial days of the relationship, the actress said, "At some point, even if you find certain things about his, the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship, a little bit restrictive. The one thought that always occurred to me was if this is the kind of loyalty and importance that he gives to this family, he will do the same to his family when he's married. His principles and values are so strong that to me were overwhelming." Speaking further about her relationship, she said, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra drops priceless picture with daughter Malti from their 'first trip to the big'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Booth' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles, which is set to release on November 4, 2022. The actress will also be seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, she also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, the film also features Ishaan Khatter as a male lead.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah is too cute to handle

Latest Entertainment News