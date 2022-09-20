Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah is too cute to handle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA AZAD The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date in February.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad penned an adorable birthday wish for her ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah along with a series of pictures. The duo have a band named Madboy/Mink. She shared pictures from their stage shows and the happy times they both shared together. She captioned the pictures, "Happy birthday to the maddest boi - my best friend, partner in band and plan, cat co-parent and all round toppest human I know - thank godge you were borned immo!! Thank godge!! Pls live forever @imaadshahmadboy."

In no time, Saba's post was bombarded with comments from her friends and fans who also dropped birthday wishes for Imaad. Actress Ira Dubey wrote, "Happy birthday !!!, followed with a red heart emoji." A fan wrote, "Happy birthday... God bless." Another said, "Happiest birthday to this beautiful soul. May you live forever!!"

For the unversed, reportedly Saba Azad and Imaad Shaha dated each other for quite some time. The couple called it quits in 2020. Currently, the actress is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. They both recently returned from their vacation. Saba had shared a glimpse of her and Hrithik enjoying listening to jazz music in London. Taking to Instagram, she captioned, "Where the jazz cats at??" followed by a couple of cat emoticons.

The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan'.

