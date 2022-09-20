Surbhi Chandna on posting photos with rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma, says 'sabke peeche ek kahani hoti hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARNN SHARMA Surbhi Chandna will be seen with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Sherdill Shergill

Surbhi Chandna recently turned a year older and received a sweet surprise from her close friends from the industry who gathered together to make her birthday super special. The actress shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram with her fans and followers, Celebrities including Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh and Neha Lakshmi. But what caught everyone's attention was the presence of her rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma who was also present at the birthday bash. Karnn also took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the actress along with a heartfelt caption that read, "No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We’ll Start With Forever."

Take a look:

The pictures garnered a lot of attention from Surbhi's fans who bombarded the post with sweet comments. Some of the users are also curious to know if the duo is dating. A user wrote, "hank u thank u thank u u make a special surprise for all narbhi and shivika fans yesterday thank u so much thank u." A user asked, "Ye dono couple h ya friends?"

Surbhi's special post for Karnn on his birthday last week added fuel to the dating rumours. The actress shared the a cute picture with the caption, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy."

Recently, the actress spilt a few beans about her alleged relationship with Karnn. While talking to News18, when Surbhi was asked about the special post and her relationship with Karnn Sharma. She swiftly dodged the question and simply said, "We’ll speak about Sherdil Shergill. If it is that post you are talking about, I’ll be the happiest to talk about it," she said. However, she added, "All the posts are very close to my heart. All I can say is, sab ke peeche ek kahani hoti hai. I personally look into everything I put on social media. I try to keep it more relatable, that’s because that’s my personality. And all posts — whether is it for DD (Dheeraj Dhoopar) or anything."

Surbhi Chandna's upcoming projects

Surbhi Chandna will be seen sharing screen space with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Colors' new show Sherdil Shergill. The upcoming show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. She is young and ambitious and wants to make a name for herself in the male-dominated field of architecture. Manmeet has a chance encounter with a carefree young boy Rajkumar Yadav that paves way for a beautiful love story.

